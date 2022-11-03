GoBoat Canberra family day out Sunday

GoBoat Canberra is celebrating the fifth birthday of the electric picnic boats' launch in Australia with a family day on Sunday.
Head down to the GoBoat HQ at Trevillian Quay on the Kingston Foreshore from 1pm on Sunday.
There'll be a sausage sizzle, face painting, GoBoat rides and more.
All the activities are a gold coin donation, with proceeds going to support the ACT Down Syndrome Association.
There will also be tap and go facilities if you're low on gold coins.
