Street food event The Forage has teamed up with the DESIGN Canberra Festival 2022 for a celebration of food and design in Civic Square on Saturday from 2pm to 7pm. Civic Square is off London Circuit, home to the Canberra Theatre and Civic library.
The Forage will have everything from handcrafted gin to the Skeehan Brothers Sangria cart to the Korean BBQ to Tikka Stand.
Let's Do Yum Cha will also be there, as will Sushi Sushi.
Cannoli Brothers are back and Argentinian street food Chimmi will also be there, with lots of other food options.
There will also be live music between 2pm and 7pm at the festival on Saturday.
