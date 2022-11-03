The Canberra Times
The Forage and DESIGN Canberra Festival to combine for celebration of food and design on Saturday

Updated November 3 2022 - 5:13pm, first published 4:28pm
Craft ACT chief executive Jodie Cunningham, Forage founder Belinda Neame, Cultural Facilities Corporation chief executive Gordon Ramsay and City Renewal Authority director of place experience and communications Jennifer Ramsay. Picture by Karleen Minney

Street food event The Forage has teamed up with the DESIGN Canberra Festival 2022 for a celebration of food and design in Civic Square on Saturday from 2pm to 7pm. Civic Square is off London Circuit, home to the Canberra Theatre and Civic library.

