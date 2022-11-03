Wallabies coach Dave Rennie says he will persist with a Test rotation policy to help him find the best combinations and players for the World Cup despite starting the spring tour with a win.
Rennie pulled the trigger on more changes to his starting XV on Thursday night, recalling Nic White and giving Jock Campbell his first chance in the No. 15 jersey at the expense of Tate McDermott and Tom Banks.
The Wallabies have struggled for consistent results over the past two years and injuries have prevented them from settling on a best side.
But Rennie said the workload of a five-Test tour of Europe coupled with a need to experiment with combinations convinced him rotation was the best policy.
Taniela Tupou replaces the concussed Allan Alaalatoa at tighthead prop, Lalakai Foketi is back at inside centre and Pete Samu, Reece Hodge, Will Skelton, Jake Gordon and Tom Robertson are on the bench.
McDermott was one of the Wallabies' best in the first half of the win against Scotland, but he's out of the match day squad. Noah Lolesio and Banks are also out.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Rennie, however, did reveal he will test combinations again next week before settling on a strongest-possible line-up for the clash against Ireland on November 20.
"Playing five Tests in a row here at this stage of the year, I reckon we would struggle late [on the tour]," Rennie said.
"We've talked a lot about sharing the load and we want to give guys an opportunity to push for the World Cup next year and learn more about them.
"So yeah, we've made a handful of changes this week and we think we're going to have a really strong side on the paddock.
"We'll definitely pick and stick next year. What we've got to understand is that we can try to put our best side out every week but it would be a struggle playing five internationals over here.
"And for what value? It's important that we give opportunities for certain guys ... we've got a number positions that are tight. Guys have an opportunity over the first three weeks to put their hand up for the Irish game."
Banks injured his ankle in the first half of the game against Scotland and the coaches decided to throw Campbell in rather than have Banks limp through a week of training.
"We were keen to give him a start on this tour," Rennie said of Campbell.
"We considered [that] against Scotland. He's trained with us for a number of weeks now and has really impressed us. He's a really smart footballer, he's got good feet and skill sets. He's not a kid ... at 27 he's pretty mature so we reckon he's ready to go."
Rennie praised McDermott, but said he would rotate the Queenslander, White and Gordon through the first three Tests of the tour.
"Tate was good and we expected that ... but it was quite noticeable when Nic White came on as well," Rennie said. "The quality of his distribution and speed to breakdown which allows us to play quicker and on top.
"We've got three excellent No.9s and Ryan Lonergan back home. It's a position we've got genuine depth in. Whitey gets his chance this week, Jake will start next week."
SPRING TOUR
Sunday: Wallabies v France at Stade de France, 7am.
Wallabies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. David Porecki, 3. Taniela Tupou, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Jed Holloway, 7. Michael Hooper, 8. Rob Valetini, 9. Nic White, 10. Bernard Foley, 11. Tom Wright, 12. Lalakai Foketi, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andrew Kellaway, 15. Jock Campbell. Replacements: 16. Folau Fainga'a, 17. Matt Gibbon, 18. Tom Robertson, 19. Will Skelton, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Jake Gordon, 22. Hunter Paisami, 23. Reece Hodge.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.