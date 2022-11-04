So, late for school on Wednesday, bundle the kids into the car, flat battery. No worries. Speed walk to school like Kel Knight on a spring morning in Fountain Lakes. Ring the NRMA.
Lovely NRMA man (they are all lovely) arrives about 40 minutes later. Recharges the battery. Sweet.
It's two days after the Halloween deluge of rain in Canberra and I say to the NRMA man, you must be busy. No kidding, he reckons. Smashed is a better description.
And it's all because of potholes.
NRMA roadside assistance guys, like my saviour, were out in the teeming rain helping Canberra motorists who've got a flat tyre after driving through a pothole. Not just one or two, but scores of them. And usually multiple mishaps at the same pothole (There's one on William Hovel Drive that is apparently particularly notorious).
There are so many potholes at the moment that Canberra's most annoying driving habit - tailgating - seems to have been replaced by drivers swerving suddenly to avoid a pothole.
Getting your car damaged by a pothole is never nice, but it's better than the alternative: trying to avoid one and having a head-on instead.
A quick call to the NRMA's spokesman Peter Khoury confirms callouts to pothole-related breakdowns and damage have not just increased in Canberra; they've skyrocketed.
Mr Khoury said NRMA callouts relating to wheel and tyre damage as a result of potholes for the ACT had increased from 382 in October last year to 692 in October this year.
That's an 82 per cent increase in pothole-related damage in just a year.
Halloween night - Monday, October 31 - did prove super busy with 38 callouts by the NRMA roadside assistance in the ACT for pothole-related wheel or tyre damage - the busiest day of the month.
Last Sunday, October 30, there were 36 callouts.
We don't want people changing their tyres on the side of the road in the wet. It's dangerous. Please call us.- NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury
"These are pretty significant numbers, pretty huge," Mr Khoury said.
The NRMA coming to the rescue of motorists stranded by pothole damage was a no-brainer, even when it's in ridiculous numbers.
"This is why people join the organisation," Mr Khoury said.
"We get our resources there as quickly as we can.
"We don't want people changing their tyres on the side of the road in the wet. It's dangerous. Please call us.
"The size and the scale and the multitude of potholes now because it just won't stop raining, means a lot of the damage can't be fixed on the side of the road.
"So it's not just a flat tyre, it's also everything else. It's wheel damage, structural damage, damage to the axle, damage to the suspension, which requires a tow.
"There's been periods of time that we've seen the demand for towing increase by as much as 300 per cent.
The NRMA was sympathetic to the extreme rain the ACT government has had to contend with to fix the potholes, but also reckons with sunnier conditions, it's time to get on top of it.
"The ACT government and in NSW, councils, they need periods of sustained dry weather and they're just not getting it. Recently it's been pretty good, which means they can go in and do a temporary fix. The really bad ones, they can patch up," he said.
"They need extended periods of dry weather to go in and do the more expensive work and fix the structural integrity of the road. That takes more time, it's more expensive. And until we get more dry weather they can't do that.
"What do we want governments to do? Well, make sure the funding levels are there and they can all access funding from the federal government as well. So making sure those funding channels are available is going to be important.
"The ACT government has a job on its hands, obviously, all jurisdictions do right now. And part of that is getting the crews out there as quickly as they can so the problems don't get worse.
"But there is an acknowledgement they need dry weather and they're just not getting it. So we need to patient as well."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
