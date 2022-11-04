The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

NRMA callouts in Canberra skyrocket as pothole-related incidents rise

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
November 4 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pothole in Canberra. Swerving to avoid them has replaced tailgating as Canberra drivers' most annoying habit. Picture by James Croucher

So, late for school on Wednesday, bundle the kids into the car, flat battery. No worries. Speed walk to school like Kel Knight on a spring morning in Fountain Lakes. Ring the NRMA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.