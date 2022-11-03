Body of flood victim found in Bevendale

A body has been found by police searching for two men who were swept away in flood waters on the Southern Tablelands.
Late on Monday night, the emergency services were called to an over-flowing site in Bevendale, after a utility with four men on board was swept off a causeway.
The police were told that two men were in the cabin of the vehicle and two on the back when the vehicle was driven onto a flooded causeway at Prestons Creek, 50 kilometres to the east of Boorowa.
The men in the cabin freed themselves and swam to safety but the other two men were swept downstream.
Emergency services were alerted and a widespread search began.
Local police, divers, helicopters and other emergency workers were involved in the search.
The police said that on Thursday afternoon, the body of a man was located by police divers.
The police said that the body was yet to be formally identified, and the search is continuing for the second man.
The two missing men are believed to be from Sydney. They have been identified as Bob Chahine and Ghosn Ghosn. Their wives have been appealing on Facebook for their safe return.
"Family and friends, please pray that God sends Bob and Ghosn home safely. The power of prayer is real. Please pray with all your heart. We pray to you Lord Jesus, St Anthony, St Charbel and archangel Michael for the safe return of our Bob and Ghosn. Amen."
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his concern for the two missing men: "Can I just express my concern at the news that authorities and volunteers are searching for two men who've gone missing in Boorowa."
A friend posted: "Bob Chahine and Ghosn Ghosn, went missing on Monday night as they got swept away in floodwaters in the Bevendale area and nobody had been able to find them. They both are married, both have 1 year old children, and they can't swim.
I urge you all to rally up and unite in prayers."
He added (urging people to share the post): "Let's pray the St Anthony prayer and rosary daily, God willing they are found safe."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
