Sun and surf are a far cry from snow and sleighs, which means Australian Christmas music has a vastly different flavour in comparison to European or American tunes.
Cheryl 'Chez' Brown reckons Aussie musicians could step it up in the festive musical arena.
However she certainly ships the current country singles making waves through her speakers.
Brought up in a family with strong musical ties, she has spent the past 48 years living and breathing the country music scene.
Most recently, she's been manager of Toyota Star Maker at Australia's largest country music festival since 2004, and editor of Country Music Capital News.
With all that, plus her own musical traditions, she lends her tips to curate the perfect Christmas playlist that ticks the boxes for every occasion.
There really are some terrific new Christmas singles from Australian artists and they are so much more relatable when they're about our country: sun, surf, the outback, cold beverages and staying cool compared to songs about snow!- Cheryl Brown
"I just love Christmas music," Chez said.
"It's like the star on the tree: the music helps to make the memories of the year."
For her it's something that can keep the family together and create shared memories to last lifetimes.
"Things change from one year to the next, there may be an empty seat at the table or there may be lots of extra seats needed to cater for friends or family who've come together for the season," she said.
"The music brings joy and nostalgia."
In terms of Australian Christmas music, she thinks the lucky country is a long way behind our international friends in creating a selection of themed tunes.
"We certainly lead the way with music honouring ANZAC Day but we need a gentle nudge when it comes to Christmas tunes," she said.
With the shop local campaigns sweeping the nation, a 'listen local' movement could be just the thing to kick off more Aussie anthems.
"There really are some terrific new Christmas singles from Australian artists," she said.
"And they are so much more relatable when they're about our country: sun, surf, the outback, cold beverages and staying cool compared to songs about snow!"
So, what will be on her stereo this Christmas?
"I'm definitely going to be checking out all the latest Australian Christmas singles and creating an Aussie Christmas playlist," she said.
"Plus, it's just tradition that, over the Christmas period, we will certainly listen to Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.
And it's not Christmas without Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé and Human Nature.
"Oh, and I might bring out my Kenny and Dolly vinyl Once Upon A Christmas!"
