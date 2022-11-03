The Canberra Times

Gifts of experience for Christmas are a better choice for building bonds

SH
By Sam Hollier
Updated November 4 2022 - 9:21am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As we grow up we appreciate experiential gifts more. We also remember the person who gave them better than we do for gifts of material goods. Picture by Shutterstock

The concept of giving an experience rather than a physical gift (or a gift card, or cash) isn't new, but multiple studies seem to keep showing the same potential advantages over the alternatives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.