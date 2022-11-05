Elle Lawless has returned to the Conservation Council ACT Region as its new executive director, having previously worked with the council as a climate and sustainability campaigner.
Ms Lawless will replace outgoing director Helen Oakey, who finished up last month for a position at Market Forces in Melbourne.
The 29-year-old said she'd bring the perspective of a young person whose career has focused on nature and climate protection.
"Young people are participating in our democracy, holding decision-makers to account and seeing through the big polluters destroying nature for a quick buck," she said.
"We are not being silenced in the fight for a safe climate and healthy environment."
Ms Lawless said the ACT was facing significant growing pains and managing expansion over the next decade was crucial.
"Canberra's urban footprint should not extend out to the western edge and I will continue to advocate for this. We need to strengthen our commitment to urban infill to reduce pressure on natural ecosystems," she said.
Ms Lawless has lived in the ACT on and off for the last 10 years. She has a degree in heritage from the Australian National University. Her previous position was at local sustainability organisation SEE-Change.
"As executive director, I look forward to working together with my peers to create a stable climate and healthy environment for our communities and future generations," she said.
Ms Lawless said she would continue the important work her predecessor had undertaken to protect Lawson grasslands.
"We have Canberra behind us on that. I'm confident that we can save it," she said.
Ms Oakey was heavily involved in the campaign to stop Defence Housing's development of Lawson North, due to the threat to native species.
Having been at the helm of the Conservation Council ACT Region since March 2019, she oversaw the development of the Council's 2020 ACT Election campaign, worked with government to establish the Biodiversity Conservation Forum and advocated for the ACT's transition off gas.
The board thanked Ms Oakey for her contribution to the Conservation Council over the last three years.
"We are very sad to see her go but are extremely grateful for all her work ensuring that the council is an effective, influential and financially sound organisation, and in great shape for its next executive director," it said in a statement.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
