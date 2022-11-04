A handyman with "a long criminal record" and "disregard for court orders" was caught boasting about manufacturing guns before police found his dismantled shotgun in a car that had been driven at high speed.
Toby Lee Williams, 32, was caught by police using a hearing device to boast about firearm manufacturing in August 2021, ACT Supreme Court documents state.
The next day, police found his manufactured shotgun dismantled in the footwell of a Subaru Forester that was seen travelling at excessive speed in McKellar earlier that day.
Two months later, police executed a search warrant at Williams' residence and found material possibly associated with gun manufacturing. No charge was laid in relation to the material.
Police also found two other guns and two empty ammunition magazines.
After a number of adjournments, Williams pleaded guilty to unauthorised manufacture of a prohibited firearm, unauthorised possession of firearms, and possession of a prohibited article.
Williams, who runs his own handyman business, faced the court for sentencing on Thursday when the prosecution conceded there was no evidence the shotgun was working and no evidence it would be used in any criminal activity.
It was also conceded the offender was not associated with the Forester and it was not suggested he was associated with anyone involved with the car.
In his judgement, Justice Michael Elkaim said the offences were toward the lower end of the scale but not to the extent suggested by Williams' lawyer.
"The offences are serious. Guns hurt and kill people," Justice Elkaim said.
"The absence of a licensing regime controlling the guns enables them to, as in this case, fall into the hands of other persons and to be unsecured."
The judge said deterring others was significant.
"The manufacture of dangerous guns must be controlled and persons contemplating entering this industry should know that penalties will be severe," he said.
The judgement states Williams has a "long criminal record" and he was on a suspended sentence order when he committed the latest offences.
"He clearly had little respect for the terms of suspension," Justice Elkaim said.
However, the judge said he was "cognisant of the need for rehabilitation and, as set out in the pre-sentence report, the positive factors in favour of successful rehabilitation".
That report states Williams recognised the risks associated with the gun he manufactured, as well as him having a low-to-medium risk of general reoffending.
Justice Elkaim said "the overall picture that emerges is of a man who is more than capable of living a responsible life, caring for a family, holding down a job and staying away from crime".
"This is to be contrasted to his criminal record, which shows a consistent involvement in crime and a disregard for court orders".
Williams was sentenced to an 18-month intensive corrections order that contains the additional condition he attend drug relapse-prevention treatment and counselling as directed by Corrective Services.
"If he offends again, he will almost certainly go directly to prison and remain there for some time," Justice Elkaim said.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
