MIX 106.3 Raiders call team Australian Commercial Radio Award

November 5 2022 - 5:30am
Chris Coleman, Phil Small, Nick Risteski and Adam Jansen celebrating the win. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Raiders on Mix commentators have won a national radio award for capturing the excitement and joy of the Green Machine's comeback game against the Gold Coast Titans back in March when the team rallied from 22 points down to win by two points.

