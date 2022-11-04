MIX 106.3 Raiders call team Australian Commercial Radio Award

"We built this call up from the ground up. Five years ago, MIX management took a chance and said, 'Let's put a local footy call on' and there was pushback. It's a music station, largely, and to suddenly have a footy call there.... Now we've done 120, 130 Raiders games and we knew we were doing okay, but to get that validation, after coming close a couple of times in the past - you don't do it for awards, but, gee, it's nice."