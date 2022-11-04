The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Jack Waterford | Will Australia live to regret Ukraine intervention?

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated November 5 2022 - 10:18am, first published November 4 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sooner or later, probably later, NATO plus Australia will be contemplating the consequences of not having won the war in Ukraine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.