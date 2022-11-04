Australia can be proud, thinking that again it stood alongside the forces of good in standing up, albeit unsuccessfully, to aggression and invasion. Just as we did in Iraq. And Syria. And Afghanistan. And, for that matter, Vietnam. Even, 72 years ago, Korea. All military disasters. All diplomatic disasters. None, at the end of the day, leaving the people of the nation being saved from aggression in a better position than they had begun. Will the final outcomes in Ukraine be ones we regret as much as some of our other unsuccessful interventions?