A cool colour combination | Trending

It's time to calm down, with this delightful duo that proves blue and green are a perfect pairing.
Shopping tote, $7.99. Features a banksia design by talented Melbourne-based artist and printmaker, Trudy Rice. Available at Australia Post stores.
Amouage Epic 56 perfume, $750. With 56 per cent perfume oil concentration and close to five months of ageing, this is a more complex fragrance as a result and leaves a lasting impression. libertineparfumerie.com.au
Matte velvet cushion, $28. Pair with other ocean-inspired shades to create a truly serene space. next.com.au
Mermaid long skirt, $49.90. With plenty of volume and those ever-important pockets, a blue top or pair of heels would be the perfect complement. uniqlo.com/au
Northcove Eclipse beach towel, $74.99. A gorgeous pattern, with cute tassels to boot. sheridan.com.au
Women's ReEmber shoes, $149.95, Comfy shoes that are perfect for the upcoming summer season. au.teva.com
Otto wellness carafe with tumbler, $19.95. Stationery isn't the only working from home essential. officeworks.com.au
Pearl platter, $159. Part of a dinnerware range that's sure to start conversations. fazeek.com.au
Portable Audio Laboratory speaker, $299. Complete with AM/FM radio and Bluetooth, bring it to your next backyard party, picnic, beach gathering, or outdoor adventure. tivoliaudio.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
