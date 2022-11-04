The Canberra Times

A cool colour combination | Trending

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
November 5 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dulux Wash & Wear in Pure Blue Half And Kimberley Sea. Part of the paint company's 2023 colour forecast, the aptly named Balance is a refined palette of serene marine blues and gentle greens. Picture supplied

It's time to calm down, with this delightful duo that proves blue and green are a perfect pairing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Group features and special publications journalist

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.