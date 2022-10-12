The Canberra Times

Early Christmas shopping is encouraged, but don't panic if you've missed the chance

Joanne Moffatt
By Joanne Moffatt
Updated November 4 2022 - 11:09am, first published October 12 2022 - 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If it's not already in your cart, there's no need to worry just yet, if you plan it properly. Shutterstock picture.

Gear up retailers, this Christmas is going to be a big one for spending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joanne Moffatt

Joanne Moffatt

Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist

Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.