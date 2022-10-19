The Canberra Times

Support local business: Keep your Christmas shopping close to home

Joanne Moffatt
By Joanne Moffatt
Updated November 4 2022 - 11:21am, first published October 19 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You can make that unique Christmas gift count by knowing that you are supporting a local business at the same time. Picture by Shutterstock.

When planning your Christmas shopping this year, how about showing a little support for the businesses in your local community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joanne Moffatt

Joanne Moffatt

Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist

Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.