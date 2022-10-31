When it comes to the silly season, there is nothing better than shutting the house up, blasting the air-conditioning and popping on a few Christmas-themed films to distract you from the ensuing family chaos and the soaring heat outside. This somewhat unconventional list of festive films is sure to fill you with seasonal cheer, while also igniting your imagination and tugging at your heartstrings.
You've just been given an early Christmas present but it comes with a strict set of rules - don't get it wet, keep it away from light and never, ever feed it after midnight. Of course, these rules are quickly broken when a failing inventor attempts to impress his son by gifting him a sweet, but mysterious, creature named Gizmo and mischief ensues as the Christmas-coated township succumbs to a herd of malicious gremlins.
Filmed in New South Wales, this Christmas classic features Australian comedy royalty Magda Szubanski alongside Hollywood's James Cromwell as husband and wife duo who become unwilling carers to a piglet named Babe while visiting a local fair. This film brings loads of laugh-out-loud moments, and plenty of timeless catchphrases, while also portraying a more sympathetic view of the emotional and social potential of animals.
This Japanese animation offers a tragicomedy for the ages as three people suffering from homelessness band together after discovering an abandoned baby on Christmas Eve. The trio head off on a fantastic adventure as they follow a handful of clues in search for the baby's parents.
Beautifully shot and famously led by Australian actor Cate Blanchett, this adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel 'The Price of Salt' enthrals viewers from the opening scene. Elegantly utilising the generic hallmarks of your usual Christmas film - from the decorations, music and snow-filled montages to the utterly breathtaking 'meet-cute' involving a soon-to-be-divorcee and shop assistant - Carol is a fascinating film filled with drama, romance and a sprinkle of Christmas cheer.
Written and directed by Sergio Pablos in his directorial debut, this Spanish-American animation offers an alternative origin of Santa Claus. The story follows a spoiled postman who has been exiled to "the unhappiest place on earth" - a frozen settlement filled with grumpy townsfolk - where he meets a reclusive and talented toymaker named Klaus. The pair strike up an odd friendship as they work together to help the town overcome a generations-old feud through selfless acts of kindness.
What would a Christmas movie list be without a musical filled with choreographed dance numbers and songs to get your feet tapping. This new release stars funny-guys Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in this modern adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story A Christmas Carol.
An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.
