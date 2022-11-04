It doesn't take long to come across a year 12 student struggling to cope with the pressure of sitting the HSC.
It's a feeling Sofia Christopherson knows well, the 18-year-old recently completing her exams.
But Christopherson isn't your average student.
While studying for her HSC, the teenager was pursuing her soccer dreams in a high-stakes trial with Canberra United.
While many of us would crumble under the pressure, Christopherson thrived.
So impressive was the forward that she was consistently among the A-League Women's team's best and has been rewarded with a top-squad contract.
"I think actually having training kept me sane," Christopherson said.
"Having that get away from the books has been really good. Now they're done, football is my focus.
"I fit in pretty well with the girls and having the likes of Michelle Heyman up there and to learn from them has been really good."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Christopherson is the latest emerging talent to progress through the Canberra United Academy.
It's a path that sees her follow in the footsteps of Karly Roestbakken, Laura Hughes and Chloe Lincoln to gain promotion to the A-League Women's team.
Canberra United head coach Njegosh Popovich is well-versed in the benefits of the program, having been involved in coaching the city's up and coming players in recent years.
While big names and high-profile foreign players can attract headlines, Popovich recognises a well-established talent pipeline is crucial to sustained success.
Christopherson, he hopes, is just the latest in the production line.
"The program in the past has been very good and we're only looking to improve that," Popovich said.
"We want to get more players coming through the academy graduating into the first-grade side.
"Sofia is a graduate of the academy and she's a player that's been on our radar for quite a while now."
A cousin of former Canberra United midfielder Julia De Angelis, soccer is in Christopherson's blood. The teenager grew up supporting the club and idolising many of their stars.
It's a group that includes veteran striker Michelle Heyman.
The young talent has enjoyed measuring herself against one of the club's greatest players at training and she's determined to learn as much as possible from the former Matilda and prolific goal scorer.
"In a way it was a bit scary at first," Christopherson said. "I backed myself, backed my ability. I decided I've been asked to be here for a reason so I'm going to show it and prove myself.
"Michelle Heyman was up there (as a childhood idol). Asking her questions at training, she'll give me feedback and help me. It's great and lovely to have a mentor like her."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
