The Canberra Times
Review

After You Were Gone by Vicki Wakefield review - This is a pacey and engaging Aussie thriller

By Zoya Patel
November 12 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Vicki Wakefield. Picture: Supplied
  • After You Were Gone, by Vicki Wakefield. Text, $32.99.

A child goes missing on a busy street in Sydney. A mother wracked with guilt for six years. And a mysterious caller who knows something she doesn't. How far will Abbie go to find out what happened to her daughter?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.