Despite having rebuilt her life after her daughter Sarah was taken from her, Abbie is plagued by her guilt and anxiety about what happened on that fateful day six years ago. Now, newly married and finally with some semblance of normalcy to her existence, she starts receiving phone calls from an unknown caller. He claims to know what happened to Sarah - but he won't give up that information without Abbie complying with his every order, and the tasks he sets her are designed to destroy her marriage, her home, and her life.