When ACM newsrooms received an urgent update from the Office of Saint Nicholas, it sent a ripple of disbelief.
The Office, as it requested to be referenced, advised the Naughty-or-Nice List would undergo a name change which was effective immediately. The list would henceforth be known as the Praise-and-Worthy List.
Editors across the land cancelled appointments and called a video-conference. One volunteered to visit the North Pole and interview Santa.
Oh, ho-ho, yes indeed. I didn't name it the Naughty-or-Nice List.
It's a line from an old song that was written in the 1930s or thereabouts. Everyone at the office has been unhappy about it for some time.
We voted and it was a unanimous decision to change the name.
Ah, good question. It's simple, yet complicated, but really very simple.
Mrs Claus and I worry the Naughty-or-Nice List might send a message to children that they are good or bad.
Our hope is that all children will feel positive about themselves and worthy of praise and gifts. Every child in the world is deserving and dear.
Well yes, that is possible. We are creatures of habit and it might take a while for the new name to catch on.
Mrs Claus and I feel the Praise-and-Worthy List aligns with modern child-raising philosophies and practises and makes every child feel valued and included.
People make brave choices for positive change every single day.
They challenge old-fashioned notions and question long-held beliefs.
Quiet achievers might go unnoticed. Others are in the spotlight and a snowstorm seems unavoidable.
It is a busy place and I always say change when it's needed, and not for the sake of it. Everything is in order and ready for Christmas Eve.
Presents must be kept dry, of course, and extra time is put aside in case of heavy rain on the night.
Rudolph is assigned the task of checking the Bureau for weather forecasts prior to sleigh departure.
