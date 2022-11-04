The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

'A very sought after location': Canberra's new million-dollar suburbs

By Sara Garrity
Updated November 4 2022 - 11:57am, first published 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eleven more suburbs reached a seven-figure median after recording high year-on-year growth. Picture by Ashley St George

Anyone keeping an eye on the market will not be shocked to hear many suburbs in Canberra reached the $1 million dollar mark in the past year, but some recent additions may come as a surprise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.