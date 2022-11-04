Tragedy and resilience often come hand-in-hand. This week, Nigel Featherstone reviews Faith, Hope and Carnage, a conversation on the page between musician Nick Cave and journalist Sean O'Hagan. Cave is typically eloquent on the subject of grief, having lost his teenage son some years ago.
Amy Martin talks to Holly Throsby - a writer who is also a musician - about her latest novel Clarke, about a long-buried tragedy in a suburban backyard.
Karen Hardy interviews Inge Simpson about Willowman, a novel about cricket and, more specifically, the forging of a bat made of willow.
"I wanted to write something that would be interesting for a general audience, someone who doesn't know the intricacies, or wasn't a fan of the game," Simpson says.
"But I wanted cricket lovers to enjoy it too, to be convinced by it, and grateful for it, and not think that I didn't know the game, or love the game."
Holly Throsby tells Amy Martin about the genesis for her latest novel Clarke, a crime thriller set in a regional hub of the same name, and inspired by the recently-in-the-news murder of Lynette Dawson.
"I often really have no idea where the book is taking me," Throsby says.
"But I do like to start with a chrysalis of an idea that feels like it has potential and bring in characters that I can see this vague outline of."
It's the everyday stories that give us the best insight into the ongoing war in Ukraine. Mark Thomas takes on Andrey Kurkov's Diary of Invasion, a series of diary entries spanning December 1991 to July 2022.
"Together, the notes are meant to comprise 'both a private diary and my personal history'," Thomas writes. "This diary is distinctly less personal than most; Kurkov seems concerned to introduce his readers to Ukrainian life as much as to himself as an individual."
He's a distinctly Australian artist, but imitable and impossible to define in a few words. Nick Cave sat down with journalist Sean O'Hagan for a long-ranging conversation about life, love, grief, music, religion and art. Nigel Featherstone reviews the extraordinary resulting book, Faith, Hope and Carnage.
"It could easily have become self-indulgent, but in Faith, Hope and Carnage we have a timely reminder of why it is so important to have a boundless, courageous curiosity - no matter who we are," he concludes.
What does it mean, asks writer Jessica Gaitan Johannesson, to be a thing in a world just beginning to buckle under a foreboding climate catastrophe? David Ferrell reviews her new series of essays, The Nerves and Their Endings:
"Her style is distinctly personal, positional, and autobiographical, leading the reader through a curation of her experiences, feelings, and reflections upon a particular theme or topic," Ferrell writes.
Colin Steele reviews Stalin's Library, a study by Geoffrey Roberts of the dictator's bookshelf, and what one can learn about someone based on their reading tastes. Or rather, taste in books - the two are not always the same.
"Stalin's Library proves that to read widely, and assemble a large library, is no guarantee of a belief in a democratic society and a belief in human rights," he writes.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
