This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Be thankful for small mercies, the smallest of them the mute button on the TV remote.
Its lettering and symbol - the speaker with a line through it - have been worn off by use. No matter. The thumb has been trained over many years to find it; muscle memory forged in endless pain.
The irritation has been more acute lately, and it's not just down to the waning tolerance that comes with greyer hair and failing eyesight.
It's those bloody online gambling ads.
Last week, we were told there were almost 1000 of these ads broadcast daily on TV, radio and online platforms.
We're being carpet-bombed by the wretched things.
Quite apart from the social ills the ads stand accused of - normalising betting, targeting children, preying on gambling addicts and ruining any notion of watching sport on any platform ever - there's the horrible, shouty blokiness they employ to pitch their (cough) product. Dumbness celebrated.
It's as if the worst of Singo's intrusive ocker jingles and the Mojo earworms from the 1970s and '80s have been rebooted half a century later.
The good news is these ads will now have to carry warnings. Instead of the bland, easily forgettable "Gamble responsibly", they'll have to carry much more direct taglines. Among them: "Chances are you'll lose"; "Imagine what you could be buying instead" - food for your family perhaps; and "You win some, you lose more."
I reckon they could go further.
Remember when cigarette packaging changed and they suddenly appeared in a sewage-coloured box with a picture of eye cancer or a gangrenous foot? Plain packaging was a world first and so effective smoking rates have been declining ever since. The expense has helped. These days, a packet of darts a day will set you back a mortgage payment over four weeks.
In 1991, the proportion of adults who never took up smoking was 49 per cent. In 2013 it was 63 per cent. In 2011, 77 per cent of high school students had never tried smoking. By 2017, 82 per cent had never tried it.
Perhaps pictures of cars being repossessed, evictions, hungry children and other associated misery should bookend the online gambling ads. Better still, get rid of them entirely, just as we did with tobacco advertising. If we can kick one noxious habit, we can kick another.
Some jurisdictions aren't waiting until the federal government wises up and calls time on these ads.
The ACT is investigating whether it can limit the number of betting ads broadcast in prime time. It's looking at South Australia, which has found a way to ban gambling ads on radio and TV between 4.30pm and 7.30pm on weekdays.
A national ban would require some backbone at the federal level.
Until that spine is found - if it is found - mute buttons across the land will be worn down to the wire and viewers will doubtless continue to desert free-to-air television to seek freedom from inanity elsewhere.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do online betting ads send you bonkers? Should they be banned? Or are you immune? Quick-draw McGraw on the mute button? Are the new taglines enough? What other TV commercials drive you nuts? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- NSW and Victorian chief health officers have warned communities to remain vigilant as Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and XBB are tipped to become dominant COVID variants throughout Australia. In Singapore, it only took three weeks for XBB to overtake every other variant in the island country. Because these new variants can more easily escape immunity from past infection and vaccination, health authorities have warned Australia is at the start of another COVID-19 wave.
- Conservationists are working to save unique fish at risk of dying as muddy waters filter into the Murray River. Murray cod and crayfish are suffocating and jumping out of the river gasping for clean air in a phenomenon known as hypoxic blackwater, where oxygen levels drop due to bacteria sucking oxygen from polluted floodwaters. Major flooding is still occurring at Echuca-Moama and other Victorian-NSW border towns after the Murray River peaked at record levels in October.
- The Prime Minister has lashed out at resources companies threatening to sink millions into a campaign against the proposed expansion to multi-employer bargaining. Labor is trying to push through alterations to industrial relations laws that would make it easier for workers from multiple employers to band together to bargain for higher wages and better conditions. The proposed multi-employer bargaining changes have attracted criticism from parts of the business community, with concerns they will result in more strikes and drive up unemployment.
THEY SAID IT: "I saw a subliminal advertising executive, but only for a second." - Steven Wright
YOU SAID IT: Customer service seems to have gone the way of the dodo.
Veronica says, "My nephew just returned from Singapore and remarked that we have a lot to learn here about quality service. I note that each time I make a call to some service group, before I get to talk to anyone I am advised that I have to be polite to them (regardless of the quality or not of their so called service). There are too many out there who suffer from the theory that they are just too precious to be challenged."
Bob says we do complain too much about poor service. "But only because it's everywhere. Did a course many years ago titled 'How to give exceptional customer service'. That was an eye-opener with two simple procedures. Timely communication, and doing a little bit more than expected by overdelivering instead of overpromising. It's all down to training of staff."
Horst is "just a bit confused about whether the customer is always or at least sometimes right. Why do they always ask me about my shopping experience? Some are so anxious to know my opinion, they ask me long before the ordered goods have arrived. And I must be a particularly insensitive customer anyway. Even after a profound experience like picking up a mail item, I just don't know how to rate the transaction. I too may have to work on the way I treat businesses".
Pam recounts her recent experience with a council employee sent to inspect some work at her property: "The employee I had to deal with communicated in grunts and would often turn up and make mysterious chalk marks on the kerb. I wrote a letter complaining about this and got back a rather rude letter informing me he was a well-respected employee. I obviously overstepped my place as an unrespected ratepayer."
Garry (not our Garry) has a solution, we think: "I just take my business somewhere else, but I am running out of places to eat out."
Donald says poor service is nothing new: "Many years ago I asked a Telecom (sic) online person of indeterminate origins if I could speak to someone in Australia because we simply were not getting anywhere. I still recall the online white noise."
Mark shares a flash of perspective on poor service: "My partner and I escaped to Hobart for a four-day weekend on an 18-month COVID-delayed getaway. The service wherever we went was brilliant; warm, helpful and delivered with genuine enthusiasm - real customer service. The concerning thing is that it was so noticeable and in stark contrast to way too many negative experiences on the North Island. How has this happened and why have we come to accept it?"
Chris relates some of that "North Island" service deficiency: "The Canberra resort hotel near the lake charged Floriade customers $400 per night but refused to open the heated swimming pool."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.