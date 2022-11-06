The Canberra Times
Light rail has made ACT public transport worse, not better

November 7 2022 - 5:30am
Canberra's bus services have been compromised by timetable changes introduced as a result of light rail. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra's Public Transport Association committee member Damien Haas is correct there is a shortage of public transport in the ACT, but squandering further money on light rail will not fix that. ("So we were pork beneficiaries after all?", canberratimes.com.au, November 1).

