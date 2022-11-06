Light rail has made ACT public transport worse, not better

Canberra's Public Transport Association committee member Damien Haas is correct there is a shortage of public transport in the ACT, but squandering further money on light rail will not fix that. ("So we were pork beneficiaries after all?", canberratimes.com.au, November 1).
The light rail project, bequeathed to Canberrans by Chief Minister Katy Gallagher in return for political support by the Greens' Shane Rattenbury, has so far taken well over $1 billion from general public transport and numerous other deserving projects.
This figure is set to triple if the tram should ever get to Woden. Since the tram began in 2019, other hapless commuters have had their bus services cut, truncated or rerouted to direct people to the tram. Most Canberra suburbs now have the worst weekend bus services for at least 50 years.
Mr Haas is quoted saying prioritising the completion of light rail Stage 2a is a high priority. Surely, spending nearly $86 million to move people from Civic to Commonwealth Park, already achieved in several minutes by regular buses, is not a priority for most public transport users.
Current estimates are that light rail will almost double the travel time between Civic and Woden and will suck another $2 billion from government coffers. Add to this the economic and environmental cost of raising London Circuit to accommodate light rail, and the agenda of the Public Transport Association is unfathomable.
The government has always seen light rail as a revenue raiser from land development, though even this has been shown by credentialed reports as unsound. Meanwhile, the needs of the declining number of public transport users remain largely unmet.
What is this persistent reporting of the "alleged" attack (or is that murder?) of a 15-year-old boy "allegedly" walking home from school?
Surely there is nothing "alleged" about the circumstances of his untimely and violent death.
Please ABC, report this murder for what it is.
Nothing "alleged"; nothing circumstantial; nothing other than the facts.
A young man was brutally attacked and killed. He has been taken from his family and community in an inexplicable and blatant assault.
That is not in dispute. Please report his death as a fact.
Graham Reynolds (Letters, November 1) describes Canberra's town centres and CBD as "islands of concrete excrescences" filled with "dull and unimaginative buildings". He is right - as far as he goes.
There is a more important urban design feature missing from Canberra's CBD, town centres, and newer suburbs: green space.
In Civic there are a few tiny areas of grass and trees. You can also find a few scattered trees protruding from holes in the asphalt or concrete.
The "green" situation in Woden town centre is even worse, as is that in the de facto Weston-Molonglo, hopefully temporary, town centre around Cooleman Court.
Without adequate cover of grass and trees (green space), all of these ugly concrete jungles will become unbearably hot heat islands as global heating continues on its inadequately checked progress.
Thoroughbred Park and its environs are a very significant piece of land which has been used by the Canberra Racing Club since 1975 for horse training, racing and betting.
There are parts of this site that are no longer used by the club. Some in the community might believe that this land is important for community use such as other sporting and community facilities, schools, gardens and play spaces for a rapidly growing population.
The government would need to spend public money to buy land to construct these necessary facilities.
It's the greedy socialist NIMBYs who don't want horse racing in their neighbourhood that are calling for an independent social master planning process to assess community needs. The racing club has managed this land as a broad acre zone and knows that the community needs this site rezoned as CZ5 Commercial Residential.
That would also enable the club to make an absolute motza.
Horse racing and gambling are fundamental to Canberra's social fabric and future economy. The Canberra Racing Club is running this re-zoning variation for the benefit of all Canberrans.
Congratulations to the members of the ACT search and rescue team for their award for the Namadgi rescue of three people in extreme weather conditions ("Australian Federal Police search and rescue team receive Australian Search and Rescue award", canberratimes.com.au, November 4).
Also, very well done to Peter Brewer, the writer of the account of the rescue. It was so well written that I could actually feel the wind whistling around my ears as I sat eating my cornflakes.
Before Peter Dutton, Ian Morison (Letters, October 29) and others become too enthusiastic about nuclear energy in Australia. Here are some questions to consider:
Is Australia prepared to create a new (and pay for) a nuclear industry which could establish and support nuclear energy operations?
Will small modular reactors ever prove themselves? At what cost?
Nuclear energy operations generate significant quantities of nuclear waste and, eventually, mothballed reactors, both of whichj remain radioactive for millennia.
What extremely long-lasting (physically and politically) ways can be found to handle this?
What are the prospects of locations for reactors and waste repositories being widely agreed?
Are Australians prepared to run the risk, of however low probability, of the consequences of a possible nuclear accident?
Can nuclear energy be competitive with renewable sources economically, politically or environmentally without strong carbon pricing (apparently politically out of the question)?
If you seek a mature discussion about nuclear energy, start with a carbon price.
Without that, nuclear is wildly uncompetitive.
The responsibility for federal funds being diverted from a number of important ACT infrastructure projects ("Road dollars diverted to tram", October 29, p4.) in order to finance the tram lies solely with the Chief Minister Andrew Barr.
The federal government have made it clear that they "consulted with the ACT government which made it clear that the priority project for the ACT was stage two A of the light rail".
This despite the fact that no business case has yet been made public to show that either stage 2a or 2b will ever be financially or environmentally sustainable.
Blame the Chief Minister who did the deal, not the federal government.
My feeling is that Albanese is right to move cautiously on this issue of energy prices as he is facing very powerful adversaries who are rich and can employ clever legal advice to undermine legislation that is not watertight.
He is justified in keeping his cards close to his chest, and avoiding public speculation.
I am sure that he will move in due course.
To all the television stations. Please, please, please stop it with all the so-called "reality" shows.
They are nothing but rubbish and then you feel the need to repeat them all weekend.
Surely you have enough funds to go and buy some decent viewing for a change instead of the continual multiple repeats.
Not everyone has pay television.
All over the country prices are rising for food, for rent, for loan repayments, for fuel, heating, cooling and the basics.
Yet we are allowing our conscienceless media to enthusiastically encourage and profit from gambling advertising and for pay day lending.
Media acquiescence in marketing these products is appalling.
We even have our wonderful young sports people expected to wear advertisements for gambling on their uniforms.
These are hollow, empty and potentially harmful products.
We need protective rules and an extra special taxation levy on the money that they make.
China's furious reaction to Australia hosting US nuclear-capable bombers shows it is an excellent decision. Please bring them on, and immediately.
Dr Douglas Mackenzie (Letters, October 22) asserts Jim Chalmers has good economic qualifications because his PhD was on the prime ministership of Paul Keating. I am at a loss as to how a thesis on Paul Keating's time as prime minister equates to a qualification on economic matters.
Another squillion dollar Defence contract, this time for some new "super-dooper" Hercules. Probably a good idea, but shouldn't a few of the old Hercs be turned into water bombers to help out in bushfire seasons?
There may have been a dollop of pork in the now-scrapped ACT road upgrades, but the dangerous temporary precast concrete centre barriers on the Tuggeranong Parkway need to go.
Athlon Drive, like many other thoroughfares in Canberra is now a Via Dolorosa (sorrowful road) and is definitely "holey". There is no prospect of reprieve given the government neglect of the roads and the decision to trade off the Athlon Drive upgrade for money to help pay for light rail. Light rail Stage 2 is nothing less than an outrageous boondoggle by this Rattenbury/Barr government.
I rarely find myself agreeing with Canberra's Liberal MLAs but Mark Parton got it right when he said, "To release a very clear plan to end racing in the ACT on Melbourne Cup day is actually cruel". (Thoroughbred Park without a racecourse considered in ACT plan, canberratimes.com.au, November 2).
Horse racing has already had a good suck on the public teat and is awash with big money. Yet is still not viable unless it can also become a rentier. Its main utility for most people is as an excuse for narcissistic posturing. The betting companies' advertising, where they pretend they are the punter's friend, are simply nauseating. It is a vestigial organ supporting a parasite.
The Bureau of Meteorology's head, and the organisation's consultants, might like to include in their "significant learnings" the fact that the organisation's full name is actually the Commonwealth Bureau of Meteorology.
We should thank the gods yet again for Senate estimates proceedings ("Timeline for Stage 2A tram extension clarified by feds", October 29), since none of our ACT government ministers or federal Labor representatives would, or could, provide succinct clarity after the budget about the long Stage 2A construction and disruption timeframe linked to the $218.4 million committed by federal governments.
