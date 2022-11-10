Tyler Schiller can still feel the pain of a broken back and perforated bowel.
But when he looks back on the car accident that changed his life when he was 18, the Young-born jockey says it was the wake-up call he needed.
"I've been very lucky. It was an eye-opener as to how quickly things can finish if anything does go wrong," Schiller told ACM Racing.
"I was told I'd never ride again, so I was very grateful the doctors did such a good job and fixed me up."
At the time he had just gotten his foot in the door as a jockey, with trainer Phillip Sweeney taking him in to work on his craft at the Jerilderie Racecourse.
"Phil knew me because his dad used to ride with my pop in the rodeos, so he said he'd give me a go. I was very grateful for the opportunity," Schiller said.
"My pop always had trotters, and he still does in the harness racing, so I was always around horses. I really wanted to be a jockey for ages but it took me a long time to get the hang of riding.
"Phil really helped me, and once it finally clicked, I got on a roll."
As a passenger in the accident at Jerilderie, Schiller said he did a lot of growing up in the nine long months of his gruelling rehab before he could get on a horse again.
"That really gave me a bit of time to mature as a person," he said.
"I learned to grow up instead of being silly, and when I finally did get going, being a bit older and more mature, that helped a lot."
Fast forward six years and Schiller is a reigning apprentice jockey champion under trainer Mark Newnham in Sydney, and he could bag the title back-to-back after another stellar year where his success is continuing to snowball.
He will ride at Canterbury on Friday, teaming up with Newnham aboard Mission Phoenix in race six.
"Everything's happened so fast, and the improvements you make when you step up to the big leagues against the better jockeys, it happens really quickly," Schiller said.
"There's a lot of good trainers that are putting me on to keep the momentum going, and to get on good horses it really helps your chances.
"Then you've just got to give them a good ride and hopefully get on again next start."
Schiller has delivered some joy for Canberra racing in recent weeks, winning the Little Dance on Keith Dryden-trained Dream Runner and riding Front Page to victory in The Kosciuszko which gave an ACT syndicate a share in $1 million in prizemoney.
Despite now calling Sydney home, Schiller still has a soft spot for country racing and those from Canberra especially as the future of the industry in the capital is under threat.
"The trainers in Canberra are some of the better country trainers," he said.
"I still class myself as a country kid so it does feel great when you win those big races.
"I love winning for the little fellas, for the country trainers, and you see the emotion in them when they win.
"But it seems the ACT is suffering right now while everywhere else seems really strong. The prizemoney is getting boosted everywhere and Canberra is sort of just getting left behind and forced out by the looks."
There was a time when Schiller could have kick-started is career in Canberra too, with trainer Luke Pepper - who has since left the ACT - once keen on the jockey to commit to plying his trade in the capital.
Schiller instead stuck it out in Jerilderie with Sweeney in the Riverina before his move to Sydney with Newnham, and the 24-year-old is confident that journey has put him on track for more winning rides in the future.
"I've still got a lot of improvement in my riding. I hope I can still get better from here and if I keep working hard and keep asking questions, I'm sure Mark will send me on the right path," he said.
"I'd love to win a group one, that's the big goal."
Melanie Dinjaski
