Karl Leathley arrived in Canberra looking forward to playing some cricket and seeing the country.
Unfortunately he's hit a snag on both goals.
The rain has restricted the English wicketkeeper-batsman to just one weekend of cricket for North Canberra Gungahlin throughout the first month of the season.
His hopes of exploring Australia also hit an unexpected roadblock, a borrowed car breaking down halfway to Melbourne.
Determined to make it to the MCG, Leathley and teammate James Dark jumped on the train to complete the trip. Only to watch England lose to Ireland.
It's been quite the welcome to Australia, but things are looking up for the 21-year-old.
The sun is shining, North Canberra Gungahlin are set to take on Western District in a 50-over clash on Saturday and England are on the verge of progressing to the World Cup semi-finals, and knocking Australia out in the process.
"Coming from a small town, it's a lot larger, even though it's one of the smaller cities in Australia," Leathley said. "It's taken a bit to get used to but it's a nice place, now I'm hoping for some better weather.
"I'm getting on nicely with the lads from a social aspect and on the cricket days. I'll try to impose myself on the game this weekend and make sure I'm having a favourable impact."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Leathley arrived in the ACT from Helston, having played club cricket alongside North Canberra Gungahlin captain Rohan Wight for Redruth.
It didn't take long for Wight to recognise the youngster's talent and he quickly went to work recruiting Leathley to Australia.
It turned out be an easy sell, the Englishman keen to experience cricket in a new country and he's quickly found his feet at the club.
"He's legitimately the best fielder I've seen in my life," Wight said. "He's a freak. With the gloves he's as clean as you can get.
"He hasn't put on the runs here yet, but I suspect he'll break out shortly. He has a massive future, he's only 21. I suspect he'll go back home better for this season and crack County Cricket."
The emerging talent made his first appearance for Cornwall in the Minor Counties Cricket Championship, and has his eye on a first-class County cricket debut next year.
From there, the goal is to one day return to Australia to play in an Ashes series.
"That would be the dream," Leathley said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.