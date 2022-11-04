More Australian businesses plan to increase prices in the months ahead, but some cost rises may start to slow.
The insight comes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's liaison program, which canvassed 250 businesses, industry bodies, government agencies and community organisations between August and October.
"A small but growing number of goods-related firms have reported an easing in their non-labour cost pressures recently," it said.
"While most firms intend to increase prices further in coming months, these increases are generally expected to be smaller than those of late."
Sectors that do intend to raise prices in the coming months include the professional services, construction industry and cafes and restaurants.
But some other retailers are winding back the size of planned price increases and others are planning to increase discounting.
The big four banks have all passed on the full interest rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia, announced on Tuesday.
This brings their standard variable rates to over 7 per cent - and a number of smaller lenders are passing on the increase too.
The RBA increased the cash rate by 25 basis points on November 1, taking the cash rate to 2.85 per cent.
According to financial comparison site Mozo, 19 lenders including Macquarie, Bankwest, Westpac, ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, Credit Union SA, ME Bank, Virgin Money, Suncorp, ING and St. George have passed on the rate hike to loan customers in full.
Mozo says that with the average rate hike passed on in full on a $500,000 mortgage, borrowers could expect to pay an extra $75 a month or $900 a year.
Households struggling with rising power bills may get relief, with the Prime Minister promising to crack down on energy companies that don't pass on massive profits to customers.
Anthony Albanese says his government is working towards a solution for Australians with the power companies.
"We know there have been substantial increases in profits at the same time as families and businesses are hurting from the increased charges and that is why we want to work for a solution as a matter of priority," he said.
"We want this to be co-operative but that shouldn't be read as [though] we're not prepared to take action if the energy suppliers are not prepared to co-operate here."
Meanwhile, vets are urging pet owners to ensure their animals are up to date with tick prevention due to a chronic shortage of anti-toxin serum.
Greencross, which operates veterinary clinics across NSW and Victoria, has sent out an urgent warning of a serious risk to pets with tick anti-toxin serum out of stock nationally.
It says limited supplies are left in hospitals and stocks are unlikely to replenish for another two weeks.
The tick season is well underway with large numbers of paralysis tick cases presenting to vet clinics due to the wet and warm weather.
The flood conditions have limited the ability of tick anti-toxin serum suppliers to keep up with the demand.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.