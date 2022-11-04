St Ninian's fete is on Saturday in Lyneham

The St Ninian's Uniting Church fete is on Saturday in Lyneham from 9am to 1pm.
There will be craft, jewellery, clothing and books for sale. A white elephant stall will be there as well as cut flowers and a country kitchen.
Also Christmas cakes, other cakes and cookies, homemade spring rolls, salads, sausage sizzle, egg and bacon sandwiches, Devonshire teas and Tastes of Tonga.
But take lots of coins and notes - it's cash sales only.
The church is on the corner of Mouat and Brigalow streets.
