Times Past: November 5, 1962

What is normally seen in a museum was being literally kicked down the street The Canberra Times reported on this day 1962.
Three boys in the suburb of Turner found the grenade in a paddock beside the Army drill hall in Childers Street, Civic.
The grenade itself was rusty, paint speckled and weighing several pounds and was reported to have the explosion pin firmly affixed. It had been laying in grass 50 yards (45 metres) from the riverbank. The young boys didn't think anything of it when they found it, however while they were throwing it around, they started to have doubts about its condition and none of them wanted to hold it for any length of time. Then a little bit of concern kicked in and they took it to the police station at 10:45am about 40 minutes after finding it.
The police immediately called the Royal Military College demolition experts. At the police station, the grenade was kept in a back corridor and was given a wide berth until it could be determined if it was dangerous or not.
The army experts didn't arrive until 5:30pm that same day where they had a look and explained that it was harmless and a "dud". It had previously been painted white to indicate that it was a practice grenade. Even though the boys who found it played with it first, they were praised by the army experts for turning the grenade in. The dud grenade was then taken back to the college to continue to be used in practice drills.
