Times Past: November 5, 1962

The grenade itself was rusty, paint speckled and weighing several pounds and was reported to have the explosion pin firmly affixed. It had been laying in grass 50 yards (45 metres) from the riverbank. The young boys didn't think anything of it when they found it, however while they were throwing it around, they started to have doubts about its condition and none of them wanted to hold it for any length of time. Then a little bit of concern kicked in and they took it to the police station at 10:45am about 40 minutes after finding it.