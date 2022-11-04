The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

45 Castlereagh Crescent, Macquarie sells in Canberra auctions for $2.86 million

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
November 5 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Builder Qi Zhang just sold his Macquarie home for $2.86 million, setting a suburb record. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The seller of a six-bedroom property in Macquarie had no doubts his home would set a new suburb record when it went to auction on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.