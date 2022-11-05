The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 6, 1981

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 6 2022 - 12:00am
Reported in The Canberra Times on this day in 1981, it was shared that Princess Diana and Prince Charles were expecting their first child. The royal family released a statement saying that they were all very delighted by the news.

