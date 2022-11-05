Times Past: November 6, 1981

Reported in The Canberra Times on this day in 1981, it was shared that Princess Diana and Prince Charles were expecting their first child. The royal family released a statement saying that they were all very delighted by the news.
The Prince and Princess were married on July 29 with the expected baby was to be born in June the following year.
It was mentioned specifically that the Queen was told personally by the Prince and Princess a few days before the public found out.
Princess Diana's mother was "absolutely overjoyed". In further efforts to assure that the Princess was in excellent hands, it was shared that Mr George Pinker would be attending to Diana throughout her pregnancy and to the birth as Mr Pinker is also the doctor to the Queen.
The news of the pregnancy was of extra importance as the expected child is now second in line to the throne.
There was a little shadow over the announcement because now that the pregnancy has been announced, the Australian tour that was scheduled had now been called off. Other engagements had been organised up until Christmas 1981 with nothing planned beyond that date.
Mentions were made of the Princess' recent outings and how she seemed to be in good health. And that there was no reason why she shouldn't continue to be out in public.
The palace spokesperson said it was too early to determine where the child will be born. In recent years other royal mother's had favoured the private Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington. The Royals were seen viewing another maternity ward where it was reported that Prince Charles said to a mother that he thought it was "a very good thing" for fathers to be present at the birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.