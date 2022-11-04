When Garrett Cotter first set foot on Australian soil, 200 years ago this week, he was a lowly Irish convict - prisoner #29. When a dispute with his employer some years later led to him being banished to beyond the Murrumbidgee, he was essentially cast into the wilderness to die.
But, as is evident to Canberrans today, he did not die. Instead, he thrived as a farmer, landowner and patriarch.
Today, his name is attached to several large pieces of infrastructure, and is uttered without a second thought, in relation to a dam, a road, a reservoir and a river, among other things.
But, as Richard Begbie writes in today's edition of Panorama, upon his banishment, Cotter was helped and guided by his friend, Indigenous leader Onyong/Jindoomang.
"Around 1828, when two years of drought had reduced Lake George to a few briny ponds, Onyong guided Cotter and a mob of starving cattle south-west, across the Murrumbidgee and into the Namadgi mountains," he writes.
"This we learn from an account passed on through five generations of Cotters."
And, as The Canberra Times reveals today, descendants of both Cotter and Onyong believe it's high time for the name of at least one of the much-used markers named after Cotter to be changed.
The Onyong-Cotter Dam, as a potential new name, would be more than just an easy fix for centuries of lack of recognition.
It would also speak to our times of increased awareness of the ingrained culture of the country around us.
It was, after all, a colonial decision-making process that led to Cotter being transported, and later abandoned, into the Canberra region. Later, his name became a kind of shorthand for large swathes of the district.
And it stuck; when it came to officially naming things, those in charge didn't need to look far.
People didn't, back then. But today, we need to take a more nuanced approach in naming our landmarks.
Ngambri man Paul House, a descendent of Onyong, says he was a legend in his own right, a leader and an elder whose story has been passed down through generations of Ngambri people.
But while at the Michelago cemetery, a large portion has been set aside for a scattering of headstones bearing the Cotter name, Onyong has no such marker.
House says this is nothing new; it's only recently, after all, that the Australian War Memorial has indicated that it will recognise the Frontier Wars in its remit.
Some might argue that if a name stuck a century ago or more, changing it would be impossible. But it has taken barely a generation for Australians to routinely refer to Uluru by its Indigenious name; why not a dam or, indeed, an entire precinct?
Begbie's account, which he has told at length in a 2016 book, is a rousing story that all Canberrans should know, as it takes us well beyond our relatively short history as the seat of government.
It incorporates convict history with the ancient stories that are etched into the landscape all around us. Its name should reflect this history, and our pride in it.
"White feller history ensured that a valley, a river and a great dam be named after the old convict," he writes.
"But Onyong also lives on at Lake George or (as he would have called it) Weereewa. A small prominence to the northern end is still Ondyong Point, and a feeder creek to the lake retains what his descendants believe to be the closest approximation to his native name - Allianoyonyiga Creek."
