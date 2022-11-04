The Canberra Times
Changing the name of the Cotter Dam to reflect Indigenous history would be more than a token word shift

By The Canberra Times
Updated November 5 2022 - 6:22am, first published 5:30am
Cotter Dam. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

When Garrett Cotter first set foot on Australian soil, 200 years ago this week, he was a lowly Irish convict - prisoner #29. When a dispute with his employer some years later led to him being banished to beyond the Murrumbidgee, he was essentially cast into the wilderness to die.

