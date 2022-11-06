The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 7, 1987

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 7 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1987.

Come and see the new Hyperdome in Tuggeranong! The Saturday edition of The Canberra Times on this day in 1987 included an 80-page guide on the new Hyperdome shopping centre that was to be opened on coming Monday. The guide gave a lucky reader the chance to win a diamond and sapphire ring valued at $700.

JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

