Times Past: November 7, 1987

Come and see the new Hyperdome in Tuggeranong! The Saturday edition of The Canberra Times on this day in 1987 included an 80-page guide on the new Hyperdome shopping centre that was to be opened on coming Monday. The guide gave a lucky reader the chance to win a diamond and sapphire ring valued at $700.
The new shopping centre contained Canberra's first Super Kmart, as well as Grace Bros, Woolworths and Jewel Food Stores supermarket. There were also 140 stores being opened at the same time, providing customers with a competitive range of products and services.
The guide was extensive in its content, with a complete directory of all the stores, although it was mentioned some of the smaller stores may not have been ready come opening day. There were also articles on some of the businesses with what to expect from them, as well as details of the shopping complex's many unique features such as free parking for 3000 cars, along with centre hostesses to help familiarise shoppers with the centre and special facilities for children. It also wouldn't be an open day without opening specials from various stores.
The fun didn't just stop at the opening day, but a whole diary of opening events including showcases on the Sky Court Centre Stage under the spectacular roof dome - a focal point of the building. The centre's developer Leda Limited was encouraging the community to get involved with celebrations to continue all the way to New Year's Eve!
