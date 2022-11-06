Times Past: November 7, 1987

The guide was extensive in its content, with a complete directory of all the stores, although it was mentioned some of the smaller stores may not have been ready come opening day. There were also articles on some of the businesses with what to expect from them, as well as details of the shopping complex's many unique features such as free parking for 3000 cars, along with centre hostesses to help familiarise shoppers with the centre and special facilities for children. It also wouldn't be an open day without opening specials from various stores.