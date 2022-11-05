The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Australia's governments have made us a target for attack

By Letters to the Editor
November 6 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A warning sign on the road to Pine Gap ... not the only warning that needs to be heeded. Picture Shutterstock

Our governments have, over the years, set up this country to be the prime target for any Asian or Pacific country who may wish to harm or attack America.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.