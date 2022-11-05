Our governments have, over the years, set up this country to be the prime target for any Asian or Pacific country who may wish to harm or attack America.
More than 2000 US troops are now permanently based in Darwin and the control of all America's Pacific operations is carried out through Pine Gap near Alice Springs.
While America is currently out of range for any Asian nation, these towns are not. Assuredly, any pre-emptive strike at the outbreak of hostilities will be on this country to put these facilities out of action. I am old enough to remember Pearl Harbour and the bombing of Darwin.
The Australian government must ensure that the full implications of this situation are considered by the recently announced, independently-led, Defence Strategic Review that is currently considering the nation's security challenges through to 2033 and beyond. More importantly, this situation should be thoroughly examined by a parliamentary committee.
I would love to see a news item reporting that Greta Thunberg had travelled to China to confront the nation's leadership over the fact that country is the largest carbon dioxide emitter in the world.
I would be fascinated to learn how they would respond if she asked "how dare" they continue to increase the level of their emissions. It could get very interesting.
Until she is prepared to go to the heart of the problem and reprimand China, the greatest emitter in the world, then her rhetoric is just so much hot air.
The government is committed to developing criteria for wellbeing to guide future decisions on the budget.
One effective way to do this is to commission the independent experts in direct democracy (such as those at the University of Canberra) to organise a national survey for ideas, followed by a randomly-chosen citizens' assembly in Canberra to discuss how to prioritise the options raised.
This would be a systematic process, less open to manipulation by lobbyists and special interests.
I couldn't agree more with M Flint (Letters, November 3) on the preposterous pushing by the Barr government of stage 2 of light rail when there are far better, more flexible and cheaper transport alternatives.
Not to mention all those things in urgent need of government funding, like upgrading roads, which are of much higher priority than the tram, the gift that keeps on taking.
Why are they not taking notice of the very significant number of Canberrans who are against the extension of light rail?
The 2024 ACT election can't come soon enough.
John Coochey is not correct (Letters, November 2). The diesel fuel rebate is a subsidy; to primary producers who need it and to big miners who do not.
Fuel excise is just another indirect tax, like the GST. Less than half the fuel excise is spent on roads.
There is no provision in the legislation to link fuel excise to road funding.
This subsidy has nothing to do with miners not using public roads.
Fuel excise is applied to Avgas and jet fuel as well a fuel used in boats.
Very few planes and boats use public roads.
I accept that the powerful mining lobby has the deep pockets to campaign against any withdrawal of an undeserved subsidy and the new Albanese government would not want to see a massive political campaign against it. There is an alternative. Why not replace the fuel subsidy with a tax credit.
If you pay tax in Australia the mining company would be able to write off some of the the cost of what it had paid in fuel excise.
If no tax has been paid, and most of the big mining companies pay little or no tax in Australia on their earnings, then this subsidy would end.
