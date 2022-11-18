The Canberra Times

Written in the stars: Inside Bachelor star Matt Agnew's new book Dr Matt's Guide to Life in Space

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
November 19 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Agnew's book Dr Matt's Guide to Life in Space is one for people who are interested in space, but don't know where to start. Picture supplied
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.