Australian public service needs to focus on 'silent running'

By John Crampton
November 7 2022 - 5:30am
The APS is under scrutiny and about to undergo change. Picture Shutterstock

Silent Running is the name of a 1972 science fiction film set in a spaceship somewhere near Saturn at a time when much of the life on Earth is becoming extinct.

Local News

