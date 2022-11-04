New ACT Brumbies Super W coach Scott Fava has unveiled his vision to turn the club into a women's rugby powerhouse in the years to come.
Chief among that goal is to establish a Wallaroos production line and enjoy sustained success in the process.
It's an area the Brumbies lag behind other franchises, with just four ACT players selected in the squad for the recent World Cup. The 32-player squad was dominated by Waratahs, with 18 NSW representatives.
Australia's campaign came to an end last week with a 41-5 quarter-final loss to tournament favourites England.
As the current Wallaroos assistant coach, Fava is well placed to equip Brumbies players with the skills required to compete at the international arena.
"We had five Wallaroos in the squad this year, I would like that to increase and have more of an influence within that group," Fava said. "That comes down to how well the girls tap into the core foundations in each position and work towards collision skills.
"What we found at the World Cup was that dominating collisions set the tone from an attack and defensive point of view. The girls are fierce at that level. There aren't a lot of opportunities created for you, you've got to create opportunities for yourself.
"That begins with dominance in the collision and that needs to filter down into the Super W teams. That suits me. I led the charge in that area with the Wallaroos and I'm looking to help the Brumbies with those collision skills."
While the Australian coaching staff for next year is yet to be finalised, Fava hopes to retain the role in addition to his position at the Brumbies.
The former Wallaby is determined to build on the platform established by outgoing coach Dan Hawke over the past two seasons.
It's a period that involved numerous COVID disruptions as a cash-strapped Rugby Australia navigated a challenging time.
The 2022 season saw the competition return to a five-game round robin format before finals. The Brumbies finished fourth with one win, one draw and three losses.
Fava is confident the talent within the ACT is capable of matching it with the likes of NSW and Queensland and he's looking forward to building a roster that contests for the Super W title.
"The talent is there, it's more about how it's coached," Fava said. "Dan Hawke did a great job with the girls but what we're finding is the intensity of training is not there.
"There's a lot done with structure and the way to play the game but we saw within the Wallaroos we had to increase the intensity of training. That involves skill execution under fatigue, preparing at a level that's higher than international games. If we didn't do that, the girls wouldn't be able to compete.
"That needs to be brought in for all five Super W franchises. That intensity of training, leading to execution of skills under fatigue is lacking within Super W."
Fava takes over the Brumbies job as a new threat emerges in the region. With the Canberra Raiders entering the NRLW next year, competition for players will heat up.
Men's rugby union suffers a player drain to rugby league and there are fears that could translate to the women's game.
Fava recognises the challenge of retaining players but remains confident his sport offers something unique.
"There are a few girls playing both league and union but it seems like moving forward it will have to be separate," he said. "I don't think I can see a pathway where we're getting the most out of the girls if they're transitioning across the season.
"If that's the scenario, we might lose a couple of players but we understand rugby union as a whole has the ability to have two forms of the game that cater for everyone.
"The success of the sevens girls has flown the flag for us in that regard and enabled girls to look at it from a career path and want to be one of those girls."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
