In the roll-call of things that inspire poetry, cars - and in particular big, noisy cars - are some way further down the list than love, angst and autumn mists. So when Canberra poets PS Cottier and Sandra Renew were comparing notes about the poems of theirs that often received the warmest response at poetry reading and open mic sessions, they were intrigued to find that car poems were crowd-pleasers. They also found that, over the years, each had crafted a solid body of poetic work relating to their love of the car, as well as quite a number of poems relating to other forms of transport.