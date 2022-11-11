In the roll-call of things that inspire poetry, cars - and in particular big, noisy cars - are some way further down the list than love, angst and autumn mists. So when Canberra poets PS Cottier and Sandra Renew were comparing notes about the poems of theirs that often received the warmest response at poetry reading and open mic sessions, they were intrigued to find that car poems were crowd-pleasers. They also found that, over the years, each had crafted a solid body of poetic work relating to their love of the car, as well as quite a number of poems relating to other forms of transport.
Thus was born the idea for their new, joint collection of poetry, a love song to big engines and open roads, to the art of double declutching on rutted inclines, to hitching a ride, to utes and mustangs, tractors and nondescript suburban hatchbacks, with the occasional train, bus and journey by foot thrown in to vary the pace.
At the heart of this collection is the car, and its role in our lives. There is the car as "get-away vehicle": from loneliness, from childhood, from domestic violence, from the scenes of other crimes.
There is the car as passport to adulthood, as scene of seduction or flirtation or risk-taking. There is the car as utilitarian tool of trade on the farm and the car as the stuff of rev-head dreams.
Some of these poems are slight as thistledown, whimsies that give a whiff of petrol and are gone. But as the poets say in their preface, the subject matter also allows for social commentary under the radar, so there are interrogations here of what it means to love petrol-guzzling cars in an age of climate anxiety, and poems that subvert the paradigm that so often relegates women to the passenger seat.
Cottier and Renew are quite different poets, with distinct and distinctive voices and styles. Renew tends more frequently to write in form, for example, while Cottier is more inclined towards free verse, and has a wonderful feel for internal rhyme. Renew's landscape is more often than not a rural one, evoking a time and place in Australia where old bombs were cut down into makeshift utes, laden with hay bales and tools. Cottier's is a more urbanised landscape, where the car and its driver contend more closely with the etiquette required to navigate the slick city road.
The interplay of voices works well, as the wheel is passed repeatedly back and forth between the poets. On a couple of occasions there is even a poem from one poet that speaks to, or directly answers, a preceding poem from the other.
Humour is used to good effect throughout the volume-in the more serious poems as well as in those that are lighter in tone and substance. As we bunnyhop towards a petrol-free future, a planet without the V8, this is a book for everyone who has ever known the sheer joy of flooring it.
