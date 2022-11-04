The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Raging river shoves 1.4 tonne blocks across causeway

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:51pm, first published 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The force of the water rushing down the Molonglo River pushed the concrete blocks across the causeway. Picture supplied

The huge amount of water flowing down the Molonglo River during recent torrential rain has displaced over 40 concrete barriers, each weighing 1.4 tonnes, and closed the busy low-level crossing for days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.