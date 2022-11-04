Raging river shoves 1.4 tonne blocks across causeway

The huge amount of water flowing down the Molonglo River during recent torrential rain has displaced over 40 concrete barriers, each weighing 1.4 tonnes, and closed the busy low-level crossing for days.
Transport Canberra and City Services took to social media on Friday to reveal aerial pictures of how the force of the water rushing downstream and over the concrete causeway shifted the barriers from one side of the crossing to the other.
"This demonstrates the velocity and subsequent strength of water flowing down Molonglo River during this week's rain event," the directorate said in its tweet.
"We are working to rectify the damage and reinstate barriers as quickly as possible, however, we expect the crossing to remain closed until early next week.
"We understand this is frustrating for the community and apologise for the inconvenience caused by this closure. An update will be provided over the weekend."
The barriers were put in place in August after a previous rain event sent tonnes of debris downriver and peeled away the guardrail that had been in place there.
After that event, residents in the area - including those in some of the ACT's fastest-growing suburbs - took to social media to express their frustration around the lengthy closure of the crossing.
But even after the guard rail was removed and replaced with the heavy concrete blocks, the river again wrought its revenge.
Around 6000 vehicles each weekday normally use the low-level crossing which connects Denman Prospect and the growing Molonglo Valley with William Hovell Drive, the new suburb of Whitlam, and Canberra's northern suburbs.
The original tubular steel barrier on large castellated concrete blocks installed on the downstream side of the causeway by the Department of Commonwealth Territories more than 40 years has managed to survive multiple rain events for decades.
The project to replace Coppins Crossing with the as-yet-unnamed Molonglo River Bridge, an extension of the Sir John Gorton Drive dual carriageway through the valley, is not due for completion until 2025. Work will start next year.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.