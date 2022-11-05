The Canberra Times
Sunday Space | Blood moon is coming our way on November 8

By Brad Tucker
November 6 2022 - 5:30am
A super blood moon is seen behind the Australian American Memorial in Russell, Canberra in 2021. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

This Tuesday, on November 8, we will have a total lunar eclipse, sometimes called a "blood moon". This happens when the moon passes into the Earth's shadow.

