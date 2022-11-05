This Tuesday, on November 8, we will have a total lunar eclipse, sometimes called a "blood moon". This happens when the moon passes into the Earth's shadow.
Just like us and other objects on Earth, the Earth casts a shadow out into space - a big one. It is a feature we do not normally think of, but as the sun shines on Earth, our shadow extends for hundreds of thousands of kilometres in space.
There are actually two shadows - the umbra and penumbra, or the darker and lighter shadow.
The sun is much bigger than the Earth, and depending on the angle of lighting, the shadows can be different directions and sizes, just like us.
If you are directly in front of a light, your shadow will be directly behind you, and smaller. If the light is coming up at you, you can have a very big, long shadow at an angle up. If the light is down, it will be similar in the other direction.
In space, the sun is always lighting up the Earth at all angles. The penumbral eclipse is the part of the shadow, a bit longer, lighting up or down on the Earth from the top or bottom of the sun. The umbra is where those areas overlap and create the darkest shadow.
When the moon goes into the dark part of the shadow is when we can get a total lunar eclipse. If it only goes into part of the shadow, we will get a partial lunar eclipse.
To go into the shadow, the moon must be on the opposite side of the Earth as the sun.
This is also how a full moon happens. In order for the entire side of the moon facing Earth to be lit, it must be on the opposite side of the Earth to the sun. This is why we always get a total lunar eclipse during a full moon.
If we get a full moon every 29 or so days, why don't we get a lunar eclipse that often?
The moon wobbles a bit as it goes around the Earth, by about 5 degrees, like an object bobbing in the ocean. In order for the moon to perfectly go into the shadow, it needs to be aligned. Sometimes it is a bit higher in its orbit, and sometimes it is a bit lower, missing the shadow and so we don't get an eclipse.
Due to the motion of the moon, we go through series of eclipses, just like an object bobs up and then down on a wave. This is the last one in the current series. There were three lunar eclipses, every sixth moon cycle (full moon to full moon) previously, with the last one in Australia on May 26, 2021.
Just like in the ocean, we have to now wait until the next wave, which will start in 2025.
While the Earth casts a shadow into space, a little bit of light also skims through the Earth's atmosphere and into space. Just as sunrise and sunset are an orange or reddish colour, so is this light that skims through the Earth's atmosphere and out into space.
When you look at the moon during the total lunar eclipse, you are seeing the sunrise and sunset of the Earth lighting up the moon.
