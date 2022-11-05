The Canberra Times
Australia to bid for 2026 UN climate summit, announces climate ambassador

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated November 5 2022 - 11:27am, first published 11:25am
Minister for Climate Change Chris Bowen. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Albanese government has reinstated the position of Australian Ambassador for Climate Change, appointing senior public servant Kristin Tilley to the international role altered by the Coalition, days out of the next major global climate change summit.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

