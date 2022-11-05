The Albanese government has reinstated the position of Australian Ambassador for Climate Change, appointing senior public servant Kristin Tilley to the international role altered by the Coalition, days out of the next major global climate change summit.
Ms Tilley will join the Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen in Australia's delegation to this week's United Nations COP27 climate talks in Egypt, where Australia will officially bid to co-host the COP31 in 2026 in partnership with Pacific countries.
The Abbott government had changed the role in 2014 to Ambassador for the Environment - Labor had pledged late in the election campaign to shift it back.
"The Albanese government has already taken urgent climate action and as one of our first acts, enshrined our commitment to reach net zero emissions into law," Mr Bowen said in a statement.
"Our delegation at COP27 and our COP31 bid will go a long way to help drive Australia's economic transformation to a net zero economy, and strengthen green trade partnerships and secure jobs for Australian workers."
READ MORE
Australia has never hosted a United Nations COP and the government had previously indicated it was keen to bid for the 2024 COP with Pacific neighbours. The opposition's long-standing position on hosting a COP is that the money could be better spent elsewhere.
The government has thanked the outgoing Ambassador for the Environment Jamie Isbister for his "excellent contribution" to Australia's international climate engagement since 2019.
The new Ambassador was most recently a First Assistant Secretary at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, but she has also had senior roles in the Department of the Environment and Energy and at the Climate Change Authority.
"Australia is acting on climate change at home, and will now be part of the solution in the world," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.
"Ms Tilley will lead Australia's international climate engagement, working with partners to deliver opportunities for green economy jobs."
The Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy and Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Jenny McAllister, will also attend COP27.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.