The impact of flooding across much of NSW and Victoria continues after a pregnant woman whose waters broke was ferried through floods by emergency responders after rising rivers cut a town in two.
Forbes in the NSW central west was bracing for the overflowing Lachlan River to rise to a possible peak of 10.8 metres on Saturday, a high-water mark not reached since 1952.
The NSW State Emergency Service received 213 calls for assistance and performed 10 flood rescues on Friday, including several in Forbes.
The call-outs included a request to help a pregnant woman whose waters had broken.
SES volunteer Ryan Jones, who performed the rescue, said the woman was cut off by floodwaters in north Forbes and she needed help crossing the inundated roads to get to hospital with her midwife.
"The water was too deep and dangerous for private vehicles, so the only way for us to access this patient was via use of our high-clearance vehicles," he said.
Meanwhile, shoppers loading up on cherries ahead of the festive season face a sour experience at the checkout as heavy rain risks driving up prices.
Soggy conditions caused by a third consecutive La Nina are expected to damage cherry crops, a new report from agriculture financier Rabobank warns.
Late-season rain is expected to cause lower-than-average supplies of the festive fruit, increasing prices for growers but also potentially leading to customers paying more.
In other news, an independent inquiry has been launched to investigate fraud and waste by doctors in the Medicare system.
The probe will be led by health economist and former senior public servant Pradeep Philip.
He will examine fraud, inappropriate billing and over-servicing within Medicare and put an estimated dollar figure on the non-compliance.
A national audit in 2020 estimated non-compliance to cost between $366 million and $2.2 billion a year.
The interim findings are expected by the end of January and a final report the following month.
The Albanese government has reinstated the position of Australian Ambassador for Climate Change, appointing senior public servant Kristin Tilley to the international role altered by the Coalition, days out of the next major global climate change summit.
Ms Tilley will join the Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen in Australia's delegation to this week's United Nations COP27 climate talks in Egypt, where Australia will officially bid to co-host the COP31 in 2026 in partnership with Pacific countries.
The Abbott government had changed the role in 2014 to Ambassador for the Environment - Labor had pledged late in the election campaign to shift it back.
Taronga Zoo is investigating the failure of fence fastenings after five lions escaped from their enclosure.
The zoo is waiting for a full engineering report but early indications suggest the lions were able to leave the exhibit when fastenings on the mesh wire fence failed.
Four lion cubs and their father were found outside their exhibit, but away from public areas, on Wednesday morning.
Four returned to their enclosure after about 10 minutes but keepers had to tranquillise one cub before returning it to captivity.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.