Police have taken away a white Subaru from the banks of Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin as they continue to search for a young boy there. The body of a mother and her other son were found in the water early on Saturday.
They named the missing boy as eight-year-old Pranav Vivekanandan.
Police said: "While an extensive land and water search for Pranav has been underway, police and family are issuing this plea in the event that he is alive and someone knows his whereabouts.
"Pranav is described as being of Indian Sub-Continental appearance, about 110cm (3'7") tall, with short dark hair, and dark brown eyes. He may have been wearing an orange T-shirt and light-coloured shorts, and a jacket.
"Serious concerns are held for Pranav's welfare."
The car - with a baby seat in the back - was said by local people to be at the edge of the water since about 4am.
Rod Wheatley said on Facebook that the car was blocking access for a truck at 4.12 am. "I opened the gate, noticed it was not locked with a child seat in back. I actually opened the door to see if keys (no keys) were in it, to move for access."
The police were told and it's understood the vehicle was being examined as part of the investigation of the death of a mother and her son, and the disappearance of the boy's brother.
ACT Policing said it was an ongoing investigation. About 30 police officers were involved, including divers and a drone operator. Emergency services workers were also at the scene.
"This is obviously a tragic situation," Detective Superintendent Hall O'Meagher said.
The cause and manner of the deaths was not known at the time. Homicide detectives were involved but it was not clear whether they were seeking an outside perpetrator of the deaths.
The efforts of the police were concentrated on the search for the second brother and on talking to the family of the dead mother.
"We have a land search underway and also a search in the pond itself," the police superintendent said.
"We are making enquiries with the families of the deceased. Our thoughts go out to them and also to the responding police who have had to deal with this tragic circumstance.
"We are asking for any member of the public who has information in relation to the circumstances of this matter to come forward and call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000".
A police statement said: "A crime scene has been established, and ACT Policing Homicide detectives have commenced an investigation."
No ages have been given but the two children are believed to be under ten years of age.
Detective Superintendent Hall O'Meagher said there was concern for the missing child.
Divers were searching the water and other officers were scouring the surrounding area.
The water was said to be murky and not easy to search. It's not a recreational pond, according to Darron Marks of the Friends of Yerrabi Pond group, which has been campaigning for better lighting around the water. He said the pond was not deep, usually about a metre in depth.
The police were also using a drone to get a better view of the wider area.
The police said there was no danger to the wider community and the next of kin had been informed.
Counselling was being made available for officers and SES personnel involved.
Police were not saying what the possible background to the tragedy was. It is not known if the deaths were an accident or from some other cause, but the police did not appear to be mounting a serious crime operation with a hunt for some outside perpetrator.
There was no appeal for information about any other specific person but the police did want anyone with any information which may be useful to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
More to come.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.