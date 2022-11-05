Police are searching Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin for a young girl after the body of a woman and a young boy were found in the water early on Saturday.
ACT Policing said it was an ongoing investigation.
"About 8am today, ACT Policing responded to reports of a body in Yerrabi Pond, Gungahlin," a statement from ACT Policing said.
"When AFP Maritime officers attended, two bodies - a deceased woman and a boy - were located and removed from the water. A land and water search in the area is ongoing for a third person - a young child - who police hold grave concerns for.
"A crime scene has been established, and ACT Policing Homicide detectives have commenced an investigation."
The deceased woman is thought to be the mother of the deceased young boy and the missing young girl.
No ages have been given but the two children are believed to be under ten years of age.
Detective Superintendent Hall O'Meagher said there was concern for the missing girl.
Divers were searching the water and other officers were scouring the surrounding area.
The water was said to be murky and not easy to search. The police were also planning to use a drone to get a better view of the wider area.
The police said there was no danger to the wider community and the next of kin had been informed.
Counselling was being made available for officers and SES personnel involved.
Police were not saying what the possible background to the tragedy was. It is not known if the deaths were an accident or from some other cause, but the police did not appear to be mounting a serious crime operation with a hunt for some outside perpetrator.
There was no appeal for information about any other specific person but the police did want anyone with any information which may be useful to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
