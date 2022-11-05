The Canberra Times
Police discover two bodies in Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated November 5 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 11:20am
A police diver in Yerrabi Pond. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Police are searching Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin for a young girl after the body of a woman and a young boy were found in the water early on Saturday.

