WNBL: Canberra Capitals fire up for Townsville after Gemma Potter's season ends with injury

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated November 5 2022 - 6:17pm, first published 3:30pm
Injured Gemma Potter returned to cheer on her teammates courtside in the final quarter against Bendigo. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Canberra Capitals will be fueled by the heartbreaking scenes they witnessed in the locker room at half-time against Bendigo when they take on the Townsville Fire on Sunday afternoon in Queensland.

