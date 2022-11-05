Youth and inexperience is often viewed as a detriment in the sporting world.
But Shaneice Swain and the rest of the young Capitals squad are proving that age is a just a number, and what matters above all else is how you play the game.
Swain was a standout for Canberra in their season-opening loss to Bendigo, and she is determined to keep that form going when the Capitals line up against the Townsville Fire on Sunday.
On Friday night the 19-year-old finished with 15 points, four assists and five rebounds. She impressively went 4-5 from the arc, and bravely put her body on the line more than once going to the rim.
"This being her first true WNBL season, Swainy came out and didn't play like a rookie at all," Spirit veteran and former Capitals star Kelsey Griffin said of the teenager.
"She played really well, and her future is really bright."
Capitals coach Kristen Veal was blown away by how the Cairns product turned it on at the National Convention Centre.
"Swainy was unbelievable," she said. "We're talking about a second year player who didn't play at all last year."
Veal teased that the Queenslander may have even played her way into a starting role following Gemma Potter's unfortunate ruptured ACL and strained MCL injury.
"It's probably going to be Brittany [Smart] or Swainy pulling into that spot," the coach said. "Both played really well."
Swain felt she gained confidence the longer she was on the court against Bendigo, and unlike her first year training with the Capitals, she was able to lock into her role without any jitters.
"Last season I was a lot more nervous and couldn't really break that," she said.
"But I think this season I'm ready to go and take whatever comes to me.
"[We] need to be a lot more disruptive and long, and faster on rotations, but we'll work on that and get that job done in Townsville."
Though the Capitals lose Potter for a stint, for their upcoming games they will add another young gun to the fold in 23-year-old recruit Sherrie Calleia, who returns on Sunday after a freak concussion setback.
"It was an accident at home," Veal said. "Concussions can shake you around and she was only a day behind being cleared for the opener, but she'll be clear for Sunday."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
