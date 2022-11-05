All it takes is a quick google for Henry Hunt to realise where he stands in Australian cricket.
The headlines make for impressive reading. A future Test star. An emerging talent. An opener of the future.
Hunt's performances are reflective of his standing as a player Australia can build around in the years to come.
The Cowra product and former ACT Comet has seven hundreds and seven half centuries in just 30 first-class matches.
A stunning, match-saving 97 not out in October saw Hunt bolt into frame for the upcoming Test summer and there's no doubt he's caught the selectors' eye in recent seasons.
It's enough to make any youngster crack under the pressure but the 25-year-old is thriving.
Instead of buying into the hype, Hunt has kept his head down and continues to toil away for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.
It's a strategy that's proven successful for him in the past and he's confident it's the only way to further his Test aspirations.
"You hear all that stuff and you try tune it out," Hunt said. "At the end of the day, you've still got to score runs. If you go half a season without scoring, I know how hard it is to get back in that frame.
"Consistency is the biggest thing. if you're not consistent you can rub yourself out of contention and you're back to square one.
"I'm just taking it game by game. The best thing I've got to force my name is scoring runs, making us competitive with the bat and leading by example at the top of the order. That's all I'm worrying about. Everything else is speculative and outside my control."
With the Prime Minister's XI match returning as a four-day pink-ball day-night contest in Canberra later this month, Hunt's name has been floated as perfect for the Manuka Oval clash against the West Indies.
It's a ground the opener knows well, having made his debut for the Comets in 2015 and spending five seasons with the side before signing with South Australia.
The game has traditionally been used to provide emerging players the chance to test their wares against international opponents.
It's understood meetings were held during the week to discuss the makeup of the Prime Minister's XI team for the clash starting on November 23.
Hunt hasn't spent too much time thinking about the likelihood of a phone call from selectors but said it would be an honour if he is provided the chance to return to Canberra.
"If the opportunity was to happen, it would be pretty cool to come back to Manuka," Hunt said. "I haven't played there in quite a while and to play against a Test side would be a great opportunity.
"I remember it being a pretty good batting wicket so I wouldn't knock back the opportunity to bat there. It would be cool to get back to Canberra and play cricket again. I have fond memories of Canberra from when I was 18, 19 so it would be nice to come back if the opportunity arose."
While many outside observers have been impressed with Hunt's performances, the opener feels he can still take his batting to another level.
Hunt has scored seven first-class centuries but is yet to surpass 150. It's a milestone the batsman is determined to crack as he targets a maiden double-ton before the summer is out.
"When I get hundreds, I'm looking to make them big hundreds," he said. "That's one thing I haven't done in the past, I've never got past 150.
"Batting at the top of the order, there's a chance to bat long and bat big. Hopefully I can tick that box this year. If I do that and put the team in a position that's more favourable to win, it will make it easier on everyone. The goal this year is to score big hundreds but I'm still focused on the process."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
