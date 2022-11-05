The Canberra Times
Nick Kyrgios settles case with 'drunk' Wimbledon fan

Updated November 5 2022 - 4:48pm, first published 3:22pm
Nick Kyrgios has apologised to a fan he accused of being "drunk out of her mind" during his loss in this year's Wimbledon final and donated STG20,000 pounds ($A35,000) to a charity of her choice following a legal case.

