Canberra golfer Matt Millar hopes to ride a wave of confidence into Australia's major two tournaments despite a back injury forcing him out of action for four months.
Millar has eased his way back on to the golf course since the start of September and showed no signs of rust when he finished second in the Queanbeyan Open after losing a five-hole play-off.
It was the morale-booster he needed after countless hours visiting sports science experts to determine his immediate future and he his now on track for the Australian PGA and Australian Open events.
The playing schedule, however, does have its challenges. To compete in both, Millar will have to play in back to back weeks for the first time since April.
But the 46-year-old believes his body can manage the load of potentially 144 holes in 14 days as he builds up momentum in the coming weeks.
He will play at the $250,000 Victorian PGA this week before the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland from November 24 and then the Australian Open at the Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath from December 1.
"I've just been trying to keep the load down ... you can't ramp up your volume with the injury but I'm happy with how I've been playing," Millar said.
"I love playing every tournament. I've got to be patient and I've been playing little bits and pieces. I'm looking forward to the Aussie Open at two courses I love and have played at well before, so I'll take those memories into it."
Millar was in the mix at the two-day Queanbeyan Open, firing a second-round six-under par to finish in a three-way tie for first.
The Federal Golf Club-based professional went into a shootout with long-time friend Larry Austin and Andre Lautee. Lautee was knocked out early and Millar had his chances to win, but Austin's birdie on the fifth play-off hole secured the win in the NSW Regional Open series.
"I felt good at Queanbeyan. I had my chances, but overall I was just happy with the way I'm tracking with the time I've had out," Millar said.
"I thought it would take a while to get the feel of the swing and competitive side back together. But it seems to be coming along, it hasn't been horrible and that's something I can build on."
