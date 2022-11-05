The bleeding was slow and intermittent to start with.
Over the past couple of years a handful of trainers had packed up their Canberra stables in search of greener pastures.
Joe Ible was among the first, departing for Kembla Grange last winter.
In the months since the wounds have grown and the bleeding has started to gush.
Matthew Dale, Luke Pepper and Nick Olive have all left Thoroughbred Park as the situation becomes increasingly dire.
The cuts have come from all directions.
Some have been self-inflicted.
The decision to sideline former chief executive Andrew Clark was an own goal.
Others have come from supposed allies.
The move by Racing NSW to restrict ACT horse's access to the lucrative highway handicaps has left trainers exploring their options.
Throw in the exorbitant workers compensation insurance bills ACT stables are forced to pay, and a move to NSW turned into an economically attractive option.
Finally, the most lethal of all cuts came from beyond the industry's control.
The ACT Greens have waged a long and relentless war on horse racing in the territory and repeatedly called for the memorandum of understanding with the government to be torn up and the industry eventually shut down.
On Tuesday came what seemed to be the fatal blow.
The ACT government released a report revealing potential plans for Thoroughbred Park. One option involved closing the racetrack altogether and relocating to a new venue.
The move is said to have blindsided racing officials.
The situation was now terminal. And it came on Melbourne Cup day of all days.
If that wasn't bad enough, Friday's announcement that Duncan Edghill had stood down from the board due a perceived conflict of interest just added insult to injury.
It's been a long and slow path to this point, the question now for officials is where to from here?
Recently elected chairman Les Boag is frank when discussing the challenges his organisation faces.
He's confident, however, the industry's future is bright.
Boag and new chief executive Darren Pearce continue to meet with the government to negotiate the next memorandum of understanding.
Officials are frustrated by the lack of acknowledgement of how much tax revenue the industry generates for the ACT government when the MOU is discussed publicly.
While the territory's point of consumption tax is among the highest in the country, the distribution back to racing is among the lowest.
It's a situation Boag is eager to rectify as he fights to secure racing's long-term security in Canberra.
The $2 billion redevelopment of Thoroughbred Park was intended to play a key role in that process. Pearce was brought on board due to his experience in this sphere.
The dynamic has changed dramatically in the past week. Officials will be cautious in negotiations with the government after they were blindsided on Tuesday.
The politics at play are complicated and deep-rooted. Pearce and Boag will require all their negotiating skills to secure the outcome they most desire.
The option to relocate the racetrack will have to be considered but it will have to prove significantly more attractive for Canberra Racing to agree to it.
Pearce and Boag must stem the bleeding soon if they are to save the industry. Once they stop the bleeding, they must go to work returning it to its former glory.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
