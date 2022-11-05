The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Canberra racing officials must stem the bleeding as industry fights for survival

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
November 6 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New chief executive Darren Pearce has a big job ahead as clouds gather over the Canberra racing industry. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The bleeding was slow and intermittent to start with.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.