It was originally viewed as a rebuilding year but Queanbeyan captain Dean Solway is starting to grow confident his side will have a genuine crack at the Cricket ACT premiership this summer.
The team claimed a second-straight win on Saturday, a 48-run victory over Tuggeranong Valley.
Solway (45) top-scored with the bat as Queanbeyan were bowled out for 200 in the first innings.
Tuggeranong Valley could only manage 152 in reply, Queanbeyan's spin bowlers leading their side to victory.
Kai Brunker finished with 3-16 while Nic Broes cleaned up the tail to claim 3-22.
The win comes a week after Queanbeyan cruised past Weston Creek Molonglo.
"We're building and improving as the season's gone on," Solway said. "It was a better performance than last week, so that's a big positive. The rust has worn off a little bit and we're starting to play some good cricket."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Queanbeyan have enjoyed considerable success in recent years but expectations were low this summer after a number of experienced players departed.
Broes was among the recruits, alongside Tyler Van Luin, Raakin Rahman and Tom Atley.
Given how well the recent arrivals have found their feet, Solway believes his side will contest for a trophy or two.
"We've had some movement but it's been positive we've filled those roles with some good players that have come into the club," Solway said. "We've filled a few of the gaps but we're still building.
"It's always a bit nervous going into the year, you hope it all goes well. I'm skippering now with Mark (Solway) moving to Adelaide. It's all very new, we've had some changes, so we're happy to start with a couple of wins."
Cricket ACT one-day round five: Queanbeyan 200 bt Tuggeranong Valley 152; Ginninderra 5-190 bt ANU 9-184; Weston Creek Molonglo 189 bt Eastlake 130; North Canberra Gungahlin 8-213 bt Westen District 184.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.