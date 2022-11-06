Additionally, American officers and officials are increasingly filling senior positions in this country. They're doing good jobs, but by definition their loyalty is divided. Nobody can, or should, be expected to serve two masters, as becomes obvious when a new capability like the nuclear submarine is being introduced. Any US Navy expert would naturally consider the advantages of using SSNs (nuclear attack submarines) to destroy Chinese nuclear ballistic boats. That's not Australia's requirement, which is rather for small robotic underwater vessels that can defend this country in the shallow waters off our northern coast. Our requirements are being skewed to fit in with US needs.