The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Nic Stuart | We've never been closer to Washington than today

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
November 7 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The depth of this military integration makes any pretension that we could somehow maintain a policy separate from Washington's quite farcical. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A couple of months after the election, Penny Wong gave a speech to her department describing her vision for Foreign Affairs. She urged her diplomats to be ambitious for the country, act creatively and, importantly, bring foreign affairs "back to the centre of ... government". Her vision was that Australia would be much "more than just (a) supporting player in the grand drama of global geopolitics".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.